Your boss could help you buy your first home under Florida bill

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would give employers a tax credit for helping workers cover down payment or closing costs on a first home.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed bill called the "Homebuyer Workforce Tax Credit" would give employers a 100% tax credit if they help full-time employees cover down payment or closing costs on a home purchase.

Employers could contribute between $1,000 and $5,000 per worker under the program. However, employers could not claim more than $500,000 in credits per year, and the program would be capped at $5 million statewide annually.

The bill is moving quickly through the Florida House, passing a committee with broad bipartisan support.

"I honestly just want to say I'm really grateful to see the bill here (in committee)," said Rep. Michelle Salzman (R- Escambia County).

If approved by lawmakers and the governor, the program would run for three years, with applications beginning in October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

