Your boss could help you buy your first home under Florida bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed bill called the "Homebuyer Workforce Tax Credit" would give employers a 100% tax credit if they help full-time employees cover down payment or closing costs on a home purchase.

Florida bill could let your boss help you buy your first home

Employers could contribute between $1,000 and $5,000 per worker under the program. However, employers could not claim more than $500,000 in credits per year, and the program would be capped at $5 million statewide annually.

The bill is moving quickly through the Florida House, passing a committee with broad bipartisan support.

"I honestly just want to say I'm really grateful to see the bill here (in committee)," said Rep. Michelle Salzman (R- Escambia County).

If approved by lawmakers and the governor, the program would run for three years, with applications beginning in October.

