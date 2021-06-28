Yellowbird Street improvement plan makes roadway safer in Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The year-long project on Yellowbird Street is complete.

Hole Montes, a civil engineering company, completed the project that improved street, traffic and utility issues.

“Yellowbird Street is an active roadway that runs through a residential neighborhood, and our engineers were diligent in their initial fieldwork so we could minimize the potential disruptions once construction began,” said Bob Mulhere, president of Hole Montes. The plan widened the road by 4 feet and created a paved shoulder that can serve as a bike path/

Hole Montes added new water and sewer lines, improved the drainage system and updated concrete sidewalks. Now the sidewalks are ADA compliant.

Mid-block side islands and mini-roundabouts were installed to calm traffic.

“The improvements make Yellowbird Street much safer now for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and the utility improvements will see it into the future,” Bob Mulhere said.

The City of Marco Island contracted Hole Montes in 2016.

The Yellowbird construction began in April 2021.

