Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian

Comcast has set up four Xfinity WiFi vans throughout Southwest Florida to provide free internet service to residents and emergency personnel.
Vans have been set up at the following locations:
Collier County
- Veteran's Community Park — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples
Lee County
- Hertz Arena — 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero
- Fleamasters Flea Market — 4135 Martin Luther King Drive, Fort Myers
Charlotte County
- Walmart Supercenter — 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
All locations operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.