Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian

Copyright Getty Images | Joe Raedle
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 03, 2022
Comcast has set up four Xfinity WiFi vans throughout Southwest Florida to provide free internet service to residents and emergency personnel.

Vans have been set up at the following locations:

Collier County

  • Veteran's Community Park — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

Lee County

  • Hertz Arena — 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero
  • Fleamasters Flea Market — 4135 Martin Luther King Drive, Fort Myers

Charlotte County

  • Walmart Supercenter — 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

All locations operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

