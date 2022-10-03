Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian

Comcast has set up four Xfinity WiFi vans throughout Southwest Florida to provide free internet service to residents and emergency personnel.

Vans have been set up at the following locations:

Collier County



Veteran's Community Park — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

Lee County



Hertz Arena — 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

Fleamasters Flea Market — 4135 Martin Luther King Drive, Fort Myers

Charlotte County



Walmart Supercenter — 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

All locations operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.