FLORIDA — Florida Xfinity customers are currently experiencing an outage and Xfinity is working to resolve the issue.

Xfinity statement:

"We're aware that you may be experiencing service interruption and are working to resolve the issue by approximately 04/25/2022 at 8:03 (Eastern). We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

UPDATE: The new estimated time is 4 AM Tuesday, 04/26/2022.