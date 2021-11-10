Wrong-way Naples driver on U.S. 41 East arrested

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County corporal arrested a man deputies say was driving the wrong way on U.S. 41 East Tuesday night.

Cpl. Daniel Darren revived 36-year-old Alex Arias of Naples from being passed out behind the wheel of a red hatchback heading west on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of Cypress Lane.

Deputies say Arias crossed over into incoming traffic and almost hit another vehicle. Arias continued traveling into oncoming traffic, directly into the paths of Cpl. Darren and another vehicle, who were able to avoid a collision.

Arias then continued off the road and into a wooded area and hit several trees.

The corporal says he found the Naples man passed out in the driver’s seat and he cut the seat belt off of Arias and another person helped remove Arias from the hatchback. Cpl. Darren gave Arias a dose of agency-issued Naloxone, which is a medication used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Arias became fully alert after receiving the medication.

Arias was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated and tested to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. However, deputies say when Arias was placed in jail, he refused to a drug influence evaluation to determine whether he was impaired by drugs.

Further investigation revealed Arias’ driver’s license had been suspended multiple times, including a habitual 60-month suspension in 2017. Arias was arrested and charged with felony habitual driving on a suspended license, DUI and DUI with property damage.