Wounded Warriors of Collier County close on new Delta House

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The fight to end veteran homelessness has taken a significant step forward.

Earlier this week, Wounded Warriors closed on a new housing complex called the Delta House which will house about 20 veterans.

"It’s phenomenal because we didn’t think it was going to happen as quickly as it did.”

The fight against veteran homelessness is being taken at the future Delta House from Wounded Warriors.

“We knew Delta was taking this larger footprint and we needed expertise," says Diego Gil, board member for Wounded Warriors of Collier County. "We needed community expertise, we needed community involvement and just grab other professionals from other fields to see what would this look like.”

What it will look like is this. A two-story housing complex made specifically for veterans. Being able to house up to 20 veterans and adding additional housing to their Alpha, Bravo and Charlie houses. But it’s taken some fighting to getting where they are today.

“I think if the wrong information is provided to the community or the wrong information is relayed, then the community where we put our houses up perhaps will have a negative connotation," said Gil. "That’s truly not what we’re trying to do. If anything, we’re always trying to add value.”

It’s this misinformation that has been a battle for Wounded Warriors. Another issue- getting the word to those in higher roles.

"It’s making that message and beating that drum and bringing it up and down the chain from the lowest level being county commissioners, to state representatives, to our governor.”

The group says there are plans to expand further beyond Delta House. But in the meantime, they’re taking the fight against veteran homelessness one day at a time.

"Giving them just hope, right?" said Gil. "Hope can take you so far at the end of the day. I think, to me, that means the most because it means why every accomplishment that this organization does is a big one. It’s a big one for the organization. Every day is a win.”