Wounded Veterans of Collier County will be able to house veterans

COLLIER COUNTY — The Wounded Warriors of Collier County nonprofit will now be allowed to house up to 7 veterans in a single-family home, as part of the nonprofit's transitional housing program.

The nonprofit's Alpha House was created to offer veterans struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse a place to stay while they're getting treatment from professionals. The Alpha House was created in January 2020, but according to the nonprofit, in September the City of Naples denied them zoning privileges, effectively pushing the nonprofit to stop housing veterans.

According to a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit in September 2020, the city said the nonprofit could not house more than 4 unrelated adults in a single-family home due to zoning ordinance rules. After a year of legal battle, the Wounded Warriors filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Last month, the city overturned its previous ruling, allowing the nonprofit to house up to 7 people in its transitional housing program.