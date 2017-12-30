Women search for Missing Dog in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Most people spend the holidays celebrating with friends. Janet Lidle and her friends spent the holiday season looking for Lokey. He's one of four dogs they say was abandoned by their owner. They've been searching the woods near Old Burnt Store Road trying to find him for over a week.

They've left bowls full of food and water, hoping it will lure out Lokey. So far, they've been unsuccessful.

The three other dogs that belonged to Lokey's owner have been found. They have since been taken to shelters to bwe cleaned up and treated for any possible damage. Despite being spotted multiple times in the area, Lokey hasn't been collected.

When Four in Your Corner asked Janet what she would say to the people she believes abandoned the dogs, she had one thing to say.

"We're just out here looking for your boy Lokey. We want him safe, he's missing his pack."

There is a Facebook Group for anyone wishing to send a tip that might lead to finding Lokey.