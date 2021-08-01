Woman's security camera catches men illegally picking palmetto berries on her property

ESTERO — An Estero woman is hoping you can help her track down some berry thieves who broke into her property.

She captured pictures of the men on her surveillance cameras.

Stella Myers tells us the men showed up to her five acre undeveloped property Friday just after 6:00 a.m. She said they spent the entire day there, illegally picking palmetto berries, finally leaving after 5:00 p.m.

"They dropped the guys off, and they had the baskets strapped to their back. So they're wearing harnesses, you can see in the pictures, they've got the big buckets. The baskets attached to their backs," said Myers.

This comes one day after the Collier County Sheriff's Office said it arrested two men with more than 4,500 pounds of illegal berries in their cars. Those berries are valuable for their use in supplements, but it's illegal to harvest them without a permit, and without the property owner's permission.

If you know anything about the men pictured in Myers' security footage, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.