CLEWISTON, Fla. --- A Clewiston woman is accused of several felony thefts.

According to the Clewiston Police Department they are actively seeking for 37-year-old Sametria Barron.

Investigators say Barron is wanted in reference to several felony theft cases involving multiple businesses.

If anyone knows the location of Sametria Barron they are asked to call the Clewiston Police Department at (863) 983-1474. You can remain anonymous.