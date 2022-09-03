Woman, teen killed in DeSoto County crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed Friday evening in a crash involving a John Deere utility vehicle and a sedan.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 660 and U.S. Highway 17.

The two vehicles were traveling west on County Road 660, approaching U.S. 17.

The front of the sedan reportedly collided with the rear of the utility vehicle, causing it to run off the road and hit a ditch and a wooden fence.

Meanwhile, the sedan rotated, traveled off the roadway, and came to rest on the north shoulder.

All four people inside the John Deere were ejected, FHP said. One passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Desoto Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver and a 10-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. The driver of the sedan reportedly had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.