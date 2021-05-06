Woman shot in foot at Fort Myers apartment complex, police searching for shooter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 7:45 P.M.:

According to Fort Myers Police, approximately eight shots were fired outside an apartment at 5352 Summerlin Ave., around 5 p.m.

A woman was struck in the foot and an SUV was hit with a bullet.

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the person who fired the shots is believed to be a man and this was a domestic incident.

No children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Nobody has been taken into custody but police are searching for a silver vehicle.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Fort Myers Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Myers.

The shooting occurred at the Horizons apartments located at Summerlin Road near Boy Scout Drive.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.