Woman robbed at gun point at Naples Wal-Mart

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Collier County Deputies are looking for two suspects who held up a woman up at gun point at a Naples Wal-Mart.

Deputies were called to the Wal-Mart on Juliet Boulevard around 1:50 Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the victim was unloading her groceries when she heard a thud on the passenger side of her car. A man came out, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.

"I'm shocked," said shopper Richard Collins. "The world is a changed place, lets put it that way."

Deputies tried to track down the suspects taking a McDonalds bag that fell out of their car and seeing if workers in the restaurant could identify them.

The crime surprising many shoppers who say they aren't used to seeing this kind of crime.

"I think the parking lot is very well lit, it's safe, there's always a lot of people around so that really surprises me, very sad to hear that," said Frank Rich.

Deputies requested surveillance video from Wal-Mart to see if they can better identify the suspects, one of them was wearing a camouflaged mask.