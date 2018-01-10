Woman reported missing from Golden Gate hotel

8:50 AM, Jan 10, 2018
Linda Landimarino

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators say friends are concerned about the safety of a woman who has gone missing in the Golden Gate area.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Linda Sue Landimarino was last heard from around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be at the Quality Inn in Golden Gate.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

