Woman killed after being hit by truck on Pine Island Road

At around 4:00 PM, Cape Coral Police responded to the intersection of SW Pine Island Road and Nott Road on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- We now know the name of the woman fatally hit by a car Monday along Pine Island Road.
Cape Coral Police say a man driving eastbound near Knott Road around 4 p.m. when his pickup truck drifted into the bike lane and hit and killed 54-year-old Maria Schreiner.
It happened across from the German-American Club.
Police say Schreiner’s body came to a rest approximately 164 feet from the site of the impact.
The driver was not hurt.
The crash is still under investigation.