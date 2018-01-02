Woman killed after being hit by truck on Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- We now know the name of the woman fatally hit by a car Monday along Pine Island Road.

Cape Coral Police say a man driving eastbound near Knott Road around 4 p.m. when his pickup truck drifted into the bike lane and hit and killed 54-year-old Maria Schreiner.

It happened across from the German-American Club.

Police say Schreiner’s body came to a rest approximately 164 feet from the site of the impact.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.