Woman in wheelchair can't get to her mailbox due to construction

CAPE CORAL, Fla --- Dealing with construction can be a pain, and it’s an even bigger pain if you can’t get to your mailbox because of it. Michelle Bentley, who lives in Cape Coral is wheelchair bound she says she’s afraid she’ll get stuck in the dirt right next to her mailbox if she tries to get mail because of the Utilities Expansion Project.

The UEP started in Cape Coral 2 years ago, and a number of people have had their issues with it, but being in a wheelchair, Bentley feels like she's confined to her drive way because of SW 10th Place's road mostly dirt now.

"I’m kinda like trapped in this little area," she said. She says on top of that, she’s missed appointments because transport vans have a hard time with the dirt too,

"I’ve had a lot of people write to me on Facebook telling me they’re going to stop by and get my mail for me, which was really sweet," Bentley said.

Fox 4 reached out to the city to see what could be done to help Michelle out, they told us they were unaware of Michelle's problem until she posted about it on social media.

Maureen Buice, the Cape Coral spokesperson says they’ve been in contact with Michelle. She says they’re working with contractors in the area to help her gain access to the mailbox and get transport vehicles to her more efficiently…

"That area is due to be paved soon, and it’s just a matter of preparing the roadway surface so that it’s stable enough and firm enough to get those proper vehicles to access the home," Buice said.

The city says the road will be paved in late May early June, and they urge anyone who has any issues getting around construction because of a disability contact them as soon as you can.