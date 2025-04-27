Woman dies in Hendry County crash, FHP reports

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Saturday evening.

They said it happened just before 5 p.m. on State Road 80 and Palomino Drive. Troopers believe a man driving a semi truck-trailer was going west on 80, approaching the intersection with Palomino Drive.

He was driving behind a woman in a sedan.

A third driver was stopped at the stop sign.

The front of the semi-trailer rammed into the rear of the sedan in front of him. The 53-year-old woman inside that sedan was ejected, and killed in the crash.

Her sedan then hit the front of the stopped car. However, the stopped car's driver does not have injuries listed.

The truck driver has minor injuries, according to FHP.

The crash is still under investigation.