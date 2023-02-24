Woman chases and runs man over with car outside of Fort Myers Library

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are looking into an incident after Fort Myers Police (FMPD) said a woman purposely hit a man with a car at the Fort Myers Library on Thursday morning.

“When you see 15 cop cars in one place it's kind of alarming," said Andrew Dardon, lead Kava Tender at Kava Bar.

An alarming scene for Dardon when he was walking back to work just before 2:00, Thursday morning, and saw the Fort Myers Public Library swarmed with police after a man was hit.

The situation happened around 1:00 on Thursday morning and FMPD told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee that it all started from an altercation inside of the car. According to police, a pair was in the car arguing and when things escalated, the unknown male victim exited. FMPD said once the man got out of the car, the female driver chased him and ran him over outside of the library.

“Another employee was walking this morning and stepped in blood,” Dardon said.

Hours after the crash, blood stains were still on the pavement and scuff marks were still on the wall, appearing to be from the crash that caused the man to be trauma alerted to the Gulf Coast Hospital. When going through the recent bookings for the Lee County Sheriff's office, it revealed that 31-year-old Danielle Pittman was the woman arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“Honestly, I'm not super surprised," Dardon said. ” Working here, being downtown and being part of this community—it's a beautiful place but I do see a lot of crazy things.”

The last update FMPD could provide regarding the victim is that he was being treated at the hospital. Pittman is still in custody and has a hearing on March 27th.

