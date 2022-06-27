Woman attempts to sneak drugs into Desoto Correctional Facility with grandchild

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old woman is arrested after attempting to bring drugs into a DeSoto Correctional Facility with her infant grandchild.

Sunday, Melissa Webster from Tallahassee had 100 grams of cocaine and heroin on her while bringing her infant grandchild to a DCI meeting.

Before visits, DCSO thoroughly search each person and while searching Webster, they found the contraband. DCSO looked in her car and found an additional 687.7 grams of heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle and in the baby’s car seat.

She was placed under arrest and is held with no bond.

The infant is receiving care from the Department of Children and Families.

Webster was sent to the DeSoto County Jail charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/ neglect, and possession of drugs.