Woman arrested in Sarasota hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids, critically injured mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a woman on Monday after a hit-and-run crash killed a 2-year-old and 5-month-old, and left their mother with critical injuries, according to FOX 13.

The Sarasota Police Department said June Fenton was arrested on felony charges related to the crash, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on February 10 along North Washington Boulevard near 7th Street.

Investigators said the driver hit a 2-year-old being pushed in a stroller and a 5-month-old being carried by their 29-year-old mother. Both children died in the crash and the mother was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

Fenton drove off after the crash, failing to render aid or contact 911, Sarasota police said.