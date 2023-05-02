Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested in DeSoto County after attempting to hide drugs

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Connie Minor
DeSoto County drug bust
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 17:31:20-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a woman for possession of Methamphetamine.

On Tuesday the DCSO located a stolen vehicle on Highway 17.

According to DCSO when deputies conducted a traffic stop the passenger Connie Marie Minor was seen attempting to hide something beneath her clothing.

Connie Minor

DCSO says Narcotics Detectives determined the substance she was attempting to hide was methamphetamine which was stored in several small bags.

A total of 8.22 grams of methamphetamine was found.

Minor was arrested on charges including Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell, tamper with, or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM