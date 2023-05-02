Woman arrested in DeSoto County after attempting to hide drugs

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) has arrested a woman for possession of Methamphetamine.

On Tuesday the DCSO located a stolen vehicle on Highway 17.

According to DCSO when deputies conducted a traffic stop the passenger Connie Marie Minor was seen attempting to hide something beneath her clothing.

DeSoto County Sheriffs Office

DCSO says Narcotics Detectives determined the substance she was attempting to hide was methamphetamine which was stored in several small bags.

A total of 8.22 grams of methamphetamine was found.

Minor was arrested on charges including Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell, tamper with, or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.