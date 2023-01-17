Woman arrested for stealing over $15,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriffs' department has arrested a woman in connection to a theft spree targeting Ulta Beauty stores.

Dava’Ja Diamond Ford was arrested on Sunday for multiple counts of theft and is charged with stealing more than $15,000 worth of cosmetics and fragrances from Ulta Beauty.

Deputies arrested Ford after the Ulta Beauty staff caught her stealing fragrances and recognized her from another shoplifting incident on Jan. 10. Deputies responded to the store in time to arrest Ford where she is seen on security video attempting to steal more fragrances.

Further investigation by detectives connected her to four shoplifting incidents on Dec. 15, 2022; Dec. 22, 2022; Jan. 3, and Jan. 10. Detectives said more charges are possible as they continue to investigate.