Woman arrested for Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman was arrested for a shooting inside a Cape Coral home this past weekend.

It happened in the 1100 block of SW 15th Street on Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they found a man on the floor inside the home with several gunshot wounds.

The victim told police who shot him, and that she had left with two children.

Investigators say Allyssia Lopez left the home with two kids in the victim’s sports utility vehicle and returned a short time later.

When she got back to the home, police noticed she had blood on her clothing.

Officers arrested her and she told police there was a gun inside the home in the bedroom.

According to the police report, the victim was shot three times, in the neck, stomach and upper groin.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

DCF and the Child Protection Team responded to the home to care for the children.

Lopez faces aggravated assault charges and is expected to be in court for an arraignment on May 16, 2022.

