Woman arrested after fatal crash

LEE COUNTY — A three-year-old is in critical condition right now after Florida Highway Patrol officers say she was hurt in a crash that killed a four-year-old in Lehigh Acres.

FHP says the girls were in the backseat of a van that was on State Road 82 Saturday night. When their car made a turn onto Sunshine Boulevard, an SUV slammed into it. Investigations say a 14-year-old girl was driving the van. A woman who was in the passenger seat was arrested on unrelated charges. Two other children in the van have minor injuries.