Woman accused of using work account to pay off her credit cards

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A Naples woman is in jail after being accused of stealing more that $140,000 from her employer.

46-year-old Stacie Rosen is facing charges of grand theft and scheming to defraud.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Rosen oversaw business accounts and payroll as the office manager for a Collier County company from 2010 to 2014.

After leaving her post, new employees noticed discrepancies in her filings. Rosen’s employer discovered dozens of checks Rosen wrote to herself for false reimbursements. She labeled the invoices as payment for subcontractor expenses, office supplies, advertising costs and postage.

Records showed Rosen used company funds to pay off three of her personal credit cards totaling upwards of $30,000.

It was also discovered that Rosen failed to file payroll taxes on behalf of the company for six quarters.

After her arrest she was taken to the Naples Jail Center where she was held on $60,000 bond.