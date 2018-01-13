Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. - A North Carolina woman was arrested for crashing into a Naples property and fleeing from the scene, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a report.

A resident living on Coconut Cir. S in Naples told deputies that she heard a loud noise coming from the front of her house, Thursday.

When she went outside, she spotted a black Audi hitting her neighbor's fence, driving over an electrical pole and speeding away from the scene, CCSO said in a report.

Deputies were able to locate the abandoned Audi at the corner of Davis and Kings Way.

After running the tag # they located the owner, Catherine Cook, 51, of Greensboro, NC.

She was arrested and charged with Fleeing from The Scene of a Crash.





