Woman, 11-year-old child killed in Charlotte County crash

Posted at 11:49 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 23:49:44-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A woman and an 11-year-old boy were killed in tractor trailer crash in Charlotte County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 p.m on Little Farms Road near State Road 31. Florida highway patrol troopers say a woman, 33, failed to properly stop at a stop sign, crossing into the path of a tractor trailer heading south on state road 31. The trailer hit the left side of the car.

The 11-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

