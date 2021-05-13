Wolfhounds Legacy hosts third annual chili cook off to benefit veterans and first responders with PTSD

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wolfhounds Legacy is hosting its 3rd annual chili cook-off on May 22nd at Gator Mikes Family Fun Park in Cape Coral.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dogs program will be on-site to provide information to the community about crime prevention programs and the Deputy Dogs - Dogs on Patrol program.

Wolfhound's Legacy’s miracle dog, Drago, will be deputized as an official Deputy Dog at this event. Drago was abused by his previous owner, resulting in a broken neck. Multiple surgeries and many months of rehabilitation later, Drago has shed his wheelchair and is now walking again.

Drago now provides therapy to disabled adults.

The Wolfhounds Legacy Corporation rescues dogs from “high kill” shelters and repurposes them with a Veteran or First Responders with PTSD.

All proceeds from this event will go to Wolfhounds Legacy Corp, a 501(c)3 organization, and benefits Veterans and First Responders with PTSD.

To become a sponsor click here and if you would like to become a vendor click here.