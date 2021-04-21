“Wolf Den” experience will allow students to pitch business ideas to local investors

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla – South Fort Myers High School is putting its own spin on Shark Tank, the popular television show that allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to investors.

Kevin Schell, teacher of the Jobs for Florida Graduates (JFG) program at SFMHS, said we see so many students moving away each year. He hopes this opportunity will help keep them and their promising business ideas local, continuing to grow the Southwest Florida business community.

Schell said the “Wolf Den” will include a roundup of successful local business owners, and students will pitch their business plans for a chance at getting one to invest.

They plan to film the experience April 29 and it will air on the school district’s education channel.

