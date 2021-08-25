With rising chicken prices, a Southwest Florida farm says its important to shop local

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of Circle C Farms, Nicole Cruz, wakes up with the roosters each morning. She feeds her chickens and prepares for the day ahead. She says her farm's chicken prices are staying consistent, even as the price of poultry increases across the country.

Our partners at Newsy reported a 4-percent decrease in chicken production. Even things like chicken feed costs and labor shortages are impacting the supply of chicken.

With those prices rising, Cruz hopes people will be pushed to buy local. She said shopping local not only reduces your carbon footprint, but also supports a local business.

To shop Circle C's products, click here.

