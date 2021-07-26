Win some, lose some: Mussels have mixed weekend

FORT MYERS — The following are game summaries as provided by the Mighty Mussels.

(July 24, 2021) – Yunior Severino reached base three times and Orlando Rodriguez matched a career high with eight strikeouts, but the Daytona Tortugas toppled the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 4-1 Saturday at Hammond Stadium.

Severino accounted for two of the Mussels’ (38-33) three hits, rocketed at exit velocities of 108.9 and 102.3 mph.

Rodriguez (1-1) battled through five innings in his second start as a member of the Twins’ organization, allowing two runs on five hits. He matched a career high with eight strikeouts, a mark he set while with the Reds’ organization on July 14, 2019 at Grand Junction.

Fort Myers relievers Matthew Swain and Steven Cruz combined for three scoreless innings of relief, each fanning two each while allowing just one hit.

The Tortugas (34-37) took the lead in the top of the second on a two-run home run from Ivan Johnson.

After five straight scoreless innings, The Mussels got a leadoff double from Jeferson Morales to start the eighth. The next batter was Severino, who smacked an RBI single to right to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, the Tortugas took advantage of three walks and a single by Allan Cerda to extend the lead to 4-1.

(July 25, 2021) – Jesus Feliz delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth Sunday, helping the Mighty Mussels defeat the Daytona Tortugas 6-5 and earn a split of the six-game set at Hammond Stadium.

Feliz’ dinger left the bat at 105.5 mph to give the Mighty Mussels (39-33) their third walk-off win of the season.

Fort Myers starter Zarion Sharpe was outstanding, spinning five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks.

The Mighty Mussels jumped in front early with a two-out rally in the first. After a pair of walks, Feliz pulled a double down the left field line to put Fort Myers on top 1-0. A wild pitch then brought home a second run.

With the Mussels still leading 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Charles Mack cranked a solo home run over the stands in right to extend the lead to 3-0.

Daytona battled back to score a pair of runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Allan Cerda to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Mussels’ offense walked twice to start the home sixth before Yunior Severino lined a single to left to make it 4-2. The next batter was Keoni Cavaco, who pulled a base hit into left to plate a second run and cap the inning at 5-2 Fort Myers.

The Tortugas rallied for three runs in the eighth to tie the game before Feliz walked it off in the ninth.

After 12 straight home games, the Mussels hit the road for a six-game set with the Clearwater Threshers beginning on Tuesday. All six games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network, with Tuesday’s pre-game show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

