Will upgrades to Centennial Park become a major moneymaker for the City of Fort Myers?

Artist renderings of the Luminary Hotel, scheduled to open in Fort Myers in 2020.
Posted at 9:07 PM, May 07, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Earlier this week City Council approved a $350,000 renovation to the park. It’s a part of a bigger project that will bring new storm draining and a utility system there too.

Former Mayor Randy Henderson, who served during the beginning of the process, says revenue from the fairly new Luminary Hotel and upgrades to the park will bring the city upwards of half a million dollars every year.

Reporter Rachel Loyd shares what the city's current mayor and other leaders have to say on FOX 4 News at 10

