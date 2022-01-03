Wife of former Hendry Co. sheriff dies after crash

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Dawn Vaughn, who along with her husband Tommy, the former Hendry County Sheriff, was injured in a motorcycle crash in November, has died of her injuries.

Her death was confirmed Dec. 31 in a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The crash happened Nov. 30.

"The family has asked that their deepest appreciation for the prayers, warm wishes, words of support and visits be passed on to the community and friends," the department said.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.