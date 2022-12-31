Locations across Southwest Florida are hosting New Year's Eve 2023 events

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — In Fort Myers, the Oxbow Bar & Grill will have live Jazz, food stations, a cash bar and complimentary champagne to toast at midnight. There will also be fireworks at midnight.

Fort Myers Downtown Countdown is free to attend and starts around 6pm. There will be musical performances, fireworks, food trucks and a gathering to watch the ball drop.

In Punta Gorda at Fishermen's Village, you can start celebrating with the whole family at 6pm with a live DJ, a magic show, face painting, a photo booth, tarot card readings and a fireworks display viewable from the West Dock of Village.

South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association will be hosting the South Cape New Year's Eve Trolly Event. Starting at 8pm, there will be live music and specialty cocktails.

The fireworks show in Naples has unfortunately been canceled this year.

If you're looking to laugh your way into the new year, head over to The Wine Room in Fort Myers for their Comedy Night. Comedians from Last Comic Standing, TMZ Live and MTV will be going on stage starting at 8:30pm.

The Sea-Craft Waterfront Tiki in North Fort Myers is hosting a Roaring 20s New Year Party starting at 7pm. There will be a live DJ, food specials and drink specials. Dressing up in your best 1920s attire is suggested.

The Nauti Mermaid & Marker 92 are hosting an event as well with a gourmet buffet, party favors, a fireworks display at midnight and live music.