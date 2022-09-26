Where can you get sandbags in light of Hurricane Ian?

With Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida here are the places that you can get sandbags if you need them:
Lee County
- Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.
Collier County
- Pre-made sandbags are available at North Collier Regional Park. (Limit 10 bags per person)
- Sand and bags are available at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park and Max A Hasse, Jr. Community Park. You will have to bring your own shovel/trough. (Limit 10 bags per person)