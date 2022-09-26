Watch Now
Where can you get sandbags in light of Hurricane Ian?

Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 26, 2022
With Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida here are the places that you can get sandbags if you need them:

Lee County

Collier County

  • Pre-made sandbags are available at North Collier Regional Park. (Limit 10 bags per person)
  • Sand and bags are available at Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Park and Max A Hasse, Jr. Community Park. You will have to bring your own shovel/trough. (Limit 10 bags per person)
