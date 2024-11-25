What's open on Thanksgiving in southwest Florida? Check out this list.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Think you might need something last minute on Thanksgiving? Don't want to cook?

Fox 4 has put together a list of stores and restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving. Want to add your business to the list? E-mail us at news@fox4now.com.

STORES:



PUBLIX: Closed

TARGET: Closed

WAL-MART: Closed

ALDI: Closed

HOME DEPOT: Closed

LOWE'S: Closed

WALGREENS: Only 24-hour locations open

CVS: Varies by location

DOLLAR TREE: Reduced hours, varies by location

DOLLAR GENERAL: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SAM'S CLUB: Closed

COSTCO: Closed

BJ'S CLUB: Closed

TRADER JOE'S: Closed

ABC FINE WINE & SPIRITS: Closed

TOTAL WINE & MORE: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PETSMART: Closed

PETCO: Closed

STARBUCKS: Hours vary based on location

DUNKIN: Hours vary based on location

SEED TO TABLE: Closed

FARMER JOE'S: Closed



RESTAURANTS:

