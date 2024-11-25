Watch Now
What's open on Thanksgiving in southwest Florida? Check out this list.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Think you might need something last minute on Thanksgiving? Don't want to cook?

Fox 4 has put together a list of stores and restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving. Want to add your business to the list? E-mail us at news@fox4now.com.

STORES:

  • PUBLIX: Closed
  • TARGET: Closed
  • WAL-MART: Closed
  • ALDI: Closed
  • HOME DEPOT: Closed
  • LOWE'S: Closed
  • WALGREENS: Only 24-hour locations open
  • CVS: Varies by location
  • DOLLAR TREE: Reduced hours, varies by location
  • DOLLAR GENERAL: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • SAM’S CLUB: Closed
  • COSTCO: Closed
  • BJ'S CLUB: Closed
  • TRADER JOE'S: Closed
  • ABC FINE WINE & SPIRITS: Closed
  • TOTAL WINE & MORE: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • PETSMART: Closed
  • PETCO: Closed
  • STARBUCKS: Hours vary based on location
  • DUNKIN: Hours vary based on location
  • SEED TO TABLE: Closed
  • FARMER JOE'S: Closed

RESTAURANTS:

  • PINCHERS (FORT MYERS BEACH & CAPE CORAL): 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • 10 TWENTY FIVE (CAPE CORAL): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., downtown location closed
  • COASTAL DAYZ BREWERY: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with That BBQ Place serving smoked turkey meals
  • LOBSTER LADY: Closed
  • FORD'S GARAGE: Closed
  • IHOP: Normal business hours
  • DENNY'S: Normal business hours
  • WAFFLE HOUSE: Normal business hours
  • MICELI'S WATERFRONT RESTAURANT: Reservation only
  • YUCATAN WATERFRONT: Reservation only
  • SUNFLOWER CAFÉ: Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • BLUE DOG BAR & GRILL: Closed
  • IZZY'S: Closed
  • DOWNTOWN SOCIAL HOUSE: Closed
  • THE STANDARD: Closed
  • OXBOW: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CABOS CANTINA: Closed
  • CAPONE'S COAL FIRED PIZZA: Closed
  • OLIVE GARDEN: Closed
  • APPLEBEE'S: Closed
  • CHILI'S: Closed
  • CELTIC RAY PUBLIC HOUSE: Open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • SUNSEEKER: Varies by restaurant
  • MERCATO RESTAURANTS: Varies by restaurant
  • RUSTY'S BAR AND GRILL: Closed
