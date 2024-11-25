What's open on Thanksgiving in southwest Florida? Check out this list.

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Think you might need something last minute on Thanksgiving? Don't want to cook?
Fox 4 has put together a list of stores and restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving. Want to add your business to the list? E-mail us at news@fox4now.com.
STORES:
- PUBLIX: Closed
- TARGET: Closed
- WAL-MART: Closed
- ALDI: Closed
- HOME DEPOT: Closed
- LOWE'S: Closed
- WALGREENS: Only 24-hour locations open
- CVS: Varies by location
- DOLLAR TREE: Reduced hours, varies by location
- DOLLAR GENERAL: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- SAM’S CLUB: Closed
- COSTCO: Closed
- BJ'S CLUB: Closed
- TRADER JOE'S: Closed
- ABC FINE WINE & SPIRITS: Closed
- TOTAL WINE & MORE: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- PETSMART: Closed
- PETCO: Closed
- STARBUCKS: Hours vary based on location
- DUNKIN: Hours vary based on location
- SEED TO TABLE: Closed
- FARMER JOE'S: Closed
RESTAURANTS:
- PINCHERS (FORT MYERS BEACH & CAPE CORAL): 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 10 TWENTY FIVE (CAPE CORAL): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., downtown location closed
- COASTAL DAYZ BREWERY: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with That BBQ Place serving smoked turkey meals
- LOBSTER LADY: Closed
- FORD'S GARAGE: Closed
- IHOP: Normal business hours
- DENNY'S: Normal business hours
- WAFFLE HOUSE: Normal business hours
- MICELI'S WATERFRONT RESTAURANT: Reservation only
- YUCATAN WATERFRONT: Reservation only
- SUNFLOWER CAFÉ: Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- BLUE DOG BAR & GRILL: Closed
- IZZY'S: Closed
- DOWNTOWN SOCIAL HOUSE: Closed
- THE STANDARD: Closed
- OXBOW: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CABOS CANTINA: Closed
- CAPONE'S COAL FIRED PIZZA: Closed
- OLIVE GARDEN: Closed
- APPLEBEE'S: Closed
- CHILI'S: Closed
- CELTIC RAY PUBLIC HOUSE: Open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- SUNSEEKER: Varies by restaurant
- MERCATO RESTAURANTS: Varies by restaurant
- RUSTY'S BAR AND GRILL: Closed