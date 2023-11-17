What's Happening in SWFL this weekend?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend with the family there are endless possibilities!

From Music Walk to A Magical Cirque Christmas at Barbara B. Mann there really is something for everyone.

For example, who doesn't want to tap into their inner princess?

Saturday is National Princess Day and Gulf Coast Town Center along with Community Cooperativeis hosting a fun meet and greet Saturday from 12-2.

You and your little ones can meet princesses in the courtyard and even get your picture taken with them. Bring a non-perishable food donation to help our local community!

If you're into boat races there's a great weekend-long event in Englewood! Englewood Beach Waterfestsounds like a great time for everyone.

Make sure to stop by the City of Palms Park in Fort Myers on Saturday starting at 10 am. Convoy of Hopeis hosting an amazing Community event.

They're giving away FREE groceries, shoes, family portraits, health screenings and so much more! There's all kinds of fun stuff for the kids and family.

And, for those of you who need to get one last round of funnel cake, it's the last weekend for the Fair at Fenway South.

They're offering some good deals, too, like BOGO ticketsif you use them before 5 pm.

Have fun, stay safe, and enjoy everything we love about Southwest Florida.