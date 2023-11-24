What's Happening in SWFL now that Thanksgiving is over?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — From tree lightings to firework shows there is something for everyone if you're looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit this weekend.

Here's a look at just a few of the events happening across SWFL:

Friday (11/24)

Tween Waters Tree Lighting Celebration -

This holiday celebration has been taking place since 1995! Stop by between 5-9pm for some music, real snow, fireworks on the beach and the tree lighting at 6pm.

VIP packages are available and there will be a shuttle to Tween Waters from nearby parking.

Holiday Nights at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates - Opening Night -

This spectacular event has been running for 48 years and you can catch it now through the month of December.

Walk the historic grounds and see the beautiful holiday lights, buy some unique gifts from the shops, and on Sundays, you can bring the kids to meet Santa. $20/Adults. $10/Teens $2/Kids

You can also buy nightly guided tours of the estates (excluding opening night). Stop by on Black Friday for opening night. Tree lighting is at 6 pm with a performance by the American Sirens.

FHSAA Regional Championship Game at Bishop Verot High School -

How about some football? Come out at 7:30 Friday night to cheer on the Bishop Verot Vikings as they host Sarasota Booker in the FHSAA 2S Region 4 Championship!

The winner of the game moves on to the state semifinals.

Saturday (11/25)

5th Annual Gulf Coast Town Center Tree Lighting Ceremony -

The theme for this year's ceremony at GCTC is a Broadway Style Variety Show!

You'll enjoy fun acts including Kickline dancers and Cirque Acts and the kids can take part in Ornament decorating, letters to Santa, Holiday Crafts, Games, and more.

The best part of all, you can help us give back to our community! Just bring a new, unwrapped toy and of $5 donation forCommunity Cooperative. If you do, you can get a photo with Santa, face painting, and a Caricature sketch!

Upcoming Events

Nov 30 - Dec 3

Festival of Trees at Sidney & Byrne Davis Art Center

Beautiful trees are decorated by local business and put on display at the SBDAC. You can check them out for yourself for just $2 a person starting November 30th.

While there you can vote for your favorite and buy raffle tickets to take one home with you! This is a local favorite that's been happening for 17 years.

December 2nd

Christmas Market at The Gathering House -

Stop by The Gathering House between 9 am and 1 pm in Fort Myers to check out thoughtfully curated retail items from local vendors while supporting local vendors.



Play with sweet farm animals from Hubbard Farms

Enjoy some tasty local food vendors

Check off some of your holiday gift list

Support meaningful charitable causes

Learn how Gathering House can enrich your life

Happy Holidays and have fun this weekend! This is just a taste of all of the great events you can check out.

