Resources for help in your area

Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.

Lee County

Officials in Lee County say they are actively engaged in search and rescue efforts and assessing damage to infrastructure. The 911 system is operating for emergencies. Non-emergency calls will be transferred to Telehealth for assistance.

Garbage collection is expected to resume Monday, October 3, for normally scheduled routes. The collection is for household items.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Emergency Management is asking that people stay off the roads as first responders work to assess and clear the damage.

"The deadliest time of a hurricane happens post storm," the agency said. "Downed power lines, storm debris, loss of stop signs and traffic signals, all add to the post storm danger."

The Charlotte County Emergency Operations Call Center phone number, 941-833-4000 is currently unavailable. People are being asked to call 941-743-1320 until the issue is fixed.

Collier County

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for areas West of US 41 from Seagate Drive to Bonita Beach Road, Isles of Capri and Goodland.

People who want to help in the recovery efforts can donate to the Collier Community Foundation (239) 649-5000; United Way (239) 261-7112; American Red Cross (800) 733-2767; The Salvation Army (239) 775-9447.

DeSoto County

People in DeSoto county are urged to use extreme caution while outside as roads are being assessed by public safety officers and the Road and Bridge Department.

"Assume ALL power lines are live and DON'T go near them," the county said.

Glades County

There are reports of damage across Glades County.

People can send reports of damage to the county through the "My Glades" app reporting tool.

Hendry County

There are reports of downed power lines in Hendry County.

Two emergency shelters remain open. They are at LaBelle Middle School and Clewiston High School.

