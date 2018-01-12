What you need to know about skin cancer

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- They don't call it the sunshine state for nothing and that's why so many people love living and visiting Florida, but you may not think about how dangerous it may be for your skin.

Dr. Badia of Florida Skin Center has some tips of what you need to know to protect yourself. She says 1 in 5 Americans develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.

It's important to wear sunscreen every time you go outside. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going in the sun. Reapply every few hours and any time after swimming or sweating.

Dr. Badia says you should protect all parts of your body from the sun, not just your face. If Melanoma is detected early, it's usually curable with simple surgical treatment.

Florida Skin Center in Cape Coral will have a free skin cancer screenings on Saturday at 8 in the morning, until 1 in the afternoon. It will be at 4037 Del Prado Blvd. No insurance or copay is needed.