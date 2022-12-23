What you can do for your plants in preparation of the coming cold temperatures

FORT MYERS, Fla — In preparation of coming cold temperatures heading to Southwest Florida, here are some tips on how to keep your plants safe and beautiful.

- If you can, re-arrange your plantings, fences, or other barriers to protect tender plants from cold winds

- Water your plants and landscapes before the temperature drops (so stay tuned to Fox 4 for updates on when you can expect the cold!)

- Move plants into containers or protected areas where heat can be supplied or trapped

- If you have to leave containers outdoors, push them together and protect the with mulch to reduce heat loss (Pro tip: Leaves of larger plants may be damaged if crowded together for too long.)

- If you have a lot of perennials, the roots are all that needs to be protected (Pro tip: use mulch to protect the roots)

- Be careful if you decide to use plastic as a cover because some plants that touch coverings are often injured since the cover actually takes heat away from the plant

- Examples of proper coverings include cloth sheets, quilts, plastic, or commercial frost cloths

- Remember to remove the covers during a sunny streak

- Make sure to provide proper ventilation to keep the air circulating

- If needed, putting a safe light bulb under a cover can provide heat

FloridaDisaster.org also reminds you to remember the 5 P's of Cold Weather Preparedness: