WHAT WAS THAT? SpaceX launch debris puts on light show across Southwest Florida

spacex starship explodes- Jeff Marshall

The FOX 4 newsroom phones were ringing as viewers from North Port to Naples were reporting a strange glowing object or objects in the clear night sky Thursday night.

Turns out, it was the unmanned SpaceX Starship launched out of Cape Canaveral Air Station on Florida's eastern coast, and many of you sent us all kinds of cell phone video showing different vantage points of the failed Starship mission.

SPACEX STARSHIP DWIGHT MOLINA

One of the SpaceX flight's goals was "stress-testing vulnerable areas across the vehicle" — translation: push the space vehicle to its limits to identify its points of failure. That meant this Starship launched with a significant number of heat shield tiles stripped off from the upper spacecraft vehicle, which rides atop a Super Heavy rocket booster.

View of SpaceX Starship Launch debris over Southwest Florida

Heat shield tiles are the black, hexagon-shaped pieces that cover the spacecraft’s belly. They’re designed to shield the vehicle from the extreme heat that builds up as the vehicle plunges back into the thickest part of Earth’s atmosphere during a process known as reentry.

SPACEX STARSHIP Jeremy Kinsworthy

The maneuver can heat up Starship’s exterior to more than 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit (1,427 degrees Celsius).

Some might recall damage to heat shield tiles contributed to the explosion of the space shuttle Columbia and the loss of 7 astronauts during re-entry back in February 2003.

SPACEX STARSHIP DWIGHT MOLINA

Due to the widespread debris from Thursday's mission, the FAA will have to investigate what happened with this flight.

However, a SpaceX flight commentator assured livestream viewers that “We’ve got a lot of measures in place, like debris response areas, where we coordinate very closely with air traffic control. We have a lot of measures put (in place) before we ever launch a rocket to make sure that we’re keeping the public safe. Those worked last time and they’re actively in work right now.”

In fact, around 8:00pm Eastern, the FAA reported delays of as much as 45 minutes to flights departing Fort Lauderdale and Miami due to the launch debris. Earlier in the evening, a ground stop had been in effect at the airport in Orlando.

During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.



We will review the data from today's flight test to better… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2025

Thursday night's test flight was also carrying satellite "simulators" the company hoped to deploy to see how the Starship would accomplish such a task. However the last Starship test flight in January exploded 10 minutes into flight. The simulators are similar in size to the company's next generation of Starlink internet satellites.

Even though the Starship mission failed this time, there is something pretty incredible about watching the reusable Super Heavy booster as it returned to the launch platform Thursday night. Does it look like a video game? An animation? Either way, we don't mind watching it.