What to know about AAA's 'Tow to Go'

For nearly 25 years, AAA has offered a free service to those who may have imbibed too much during holiday celebrations.

"Tow to Go" will once again be made available from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Here's how it works: When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be-impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

This means you can't call ahead to book the service. It is designed as a "safety net" for those who did not plan ahead.

Always have a designated driver before celebrating, but if you need Tow to Go, just call 1-855-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246).