What do you think? The Gulf of America?

CAPE CORAL, Fla — What do you think about the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico, the 'Gulf of America?'

President-elect Donald Trump talked about the idea on Tuesday.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Gulf of America -- what a beautiful name," he said. "And it's appropriate."

"We're going to change, because we do most of the work there, and it's ours," Trump said.

Could it actually happen?

Amy Wegmann and Shari Armstrong talked about the Gulf and other American expansionist ideas with Scripps Deputy Political Director, Joe St. George on Fox 4 Morning News.

Watch their conversation here: