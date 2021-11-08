WFTX-TV bids farewell to beloved photographer

WFTX — It's a bittersweet goodbye for the team at WFTX-TV as we bid farewell to our beloved photographer Curt Tremper.

Curt served as the station's chief photographer for many years and has racked of a number of awards along the way - including recent Emmy nominations for his work on stories with Jane Monreal and Patrick Nolan. He also won an Associated Press award for his work on a story with Lauren Petrelli.

Curt and his wife are moving on to Raleigh, North Carolina where Curt will bring his talents to one of the most respected television stations in the country - WRAL-TV.