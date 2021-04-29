Welcome and Discovery Center volunteer docents needed at Lovers Key State Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The new Lovers Key State Park Welcome and Discovery Center needs volunteer docents to be “The Face of Lovers Key” and introduce visitors to the wonders found in the park. Volunteers are valuable assets of the Florida Park Service.

Docents will share information about the history, plants, animals, and other features of the park. They will be the go-to information source for visitors of all ages from all over the world. Docents enjoy learning new and interesting things every day to share with visitors.

Opening Saturday, May 15, The Welcome and Discovery Center at Lovers Key State Park will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will often be solely staffed by volunteer docents.

These positions come with great responsibility. Docents are the face and voice of not only Lovers Key State Park and the Florida Park service, but also for the environment they are entrusted to protect.

Docent trainings will be held:

Fri., May 7, at 12 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Mon., May 10, at 12 p.m.

Tues., May 11, at 12 p.m.

To be considered, and to sign up for training, please contact Bryan F. Kaczmarek, Park Services Specialist, at 239-463-4588, or Bryan.Kaczmarek@FloridaDEP.gov.