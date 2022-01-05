Wawa seeks to hire 2,000 Florida associates

Gas station and convenience store chain Wawa, Inc. launched its first hiring campaign of the year with the goal of hiring 2,000 new associates across Florida.

The campaign will continue through the end of March and aims to fill store-level customer service, supervisory and management-level positions.

Wages start at $15 per hour. All full and part-time jobs include benefits such as flexible schedules, health insurance, tuition reimbursement and matching 401(k) contributions.

There are more than 230 Wawa stores located in Florida. Anyone interested in applying can do so online.

