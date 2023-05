HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Pine Island Water Association will be shutting down water on Tuesday for residents in St. James City.

The shutdown will happen from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Pine Island Water Association is putting residents under a precautionary boil water notice for 48 hours after the water comes back on.

Once the boil water notice is cleared residents will be notified. This outage does not affect any residents north of Papaya St in St James City, Bokeelia or Matlacha.