CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A water service interruption is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.

All addresses within Heritage Landing will be without water service.

For future emergency notices, visit https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/ .

For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300.