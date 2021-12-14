Water outage planned for 2,300 residences in Saint James City

SAINT JAMES CITY, Fla. — A water outage is scheduled for 2,300 residences South of the entrance to Tropical Point Drive on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Greater Pine Island Water Association says it's a precautionary boil water notice and will not include Citrus Street, Tropical Point Drive, Papaya Street, Cove Street, and Sabal Avenue.

Workers are replacing a water valve on Stringfellow Road near Snowbird Lane which will interrupt water service.

Officials say they expect water service to be restored on Wednesday morning.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

Residents are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for 1 minute prior to consumption or use bottled water.

For more information and updates go to www.pineislandwater.com.