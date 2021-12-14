Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water outage planned for 2,300 residences in Saint James City

The scheduled water outage starts Tuesday at 10 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:20:24-05

SAINT JAMES CITY, Fla. — A water outage is scheduled for 2,300 residences South of the entrance to Tropical Point Drive on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Greater Pine Island Water Association says it's a precautionary boil water notice and will not include Citrus Street, Tropical Point Drive, Papaya Street, Cove Street, and Sabal Avenue.

Workers are replacing a water valve on Stringfellow Road near Snowbird Lane which will interrupt water service.

Officials say they expect water service to be restored on Wednesday morning.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

Residents are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for 1 minute prior to consumption or use bottled water.

For more information and updates go to www.pineislandwater.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4